UN Voices Grave Concerns About Rising Civilian Deaths In Darfur
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 25 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on Friday expressed grave concern over the worsening human rights situation in North Darfur in Sudan, stating that at least 129 civilians were killed between 20 and 24 April in (El Fasher) city (Um Kedada) district and the (Abu Shouk) IDP camp.
In a statement issued from Geneva Turk warned about the increasing of civilian casualties attacks on humanitarian personnel and cases of sexual violence as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensify their offensive on the city and nearby camps for internally displaced people (IDPs).
According to the UN Human Rights Office at least 481 civilians have been killed in North Darfur since 10 April although the actual number is likely much higher. This figure includes at least 210 civilians including nine medical professionals who were killed in Zamzam IDP camp between 11 and 13 April.
Turk also reported that dozens of people have died due to lack of food water and medical care in RSF detention facilities or while walking for days in harsh conditions in an attempt to flee violence.
Turk warned about ethnically motivated attacks targeting specific communities are occurring once more in (Darfur) following a similar pattern of violations and abuses seen elsewhere in the region when the RSF and allied militia gained control of areas held by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) such as (El Geneina) and other locations in West (Darfur) in 2023.
"The rising number of civilian casualties and the widespread reports of sexual violence are horrifying" said the High Commissioner adding his grave concern at continued attacks on humanitarian workers and medical personnel that go against international law and exacerbate the already limited access to healthcare.
"We have heard accounts of people being abducted from Zamzam IDP camp and of women, girls and boys being raped or gang raped there or as they tried to escape the attacks" said Turk noting that the fate of so many others trapped inside the camp is unknown.
He also cautioned about the collapse of the systems to assist victims in many areas adding that water sources have been deliberately attacked.
He called for civilians to be allowed to leave El Fasher and surrounding areas safely and protected wherever they go.
Turk called on both parties of the conflict notably their leaders urgently to halt all human rights violations and abuses respect international humanitarian and human rights laws. (end)

