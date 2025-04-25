403
Kuwaiti-Arab Meeting Discusses Latest Developments Of Foot-And-Mouth Disease
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Agriculture and Fishery held a virtual meeting with experts from Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research and Kuwait University to discuss latest developments of the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in several countries.
In a press release, the Authority mentioned on Friday that the meeting aims to bolster capabilities in facing challenges, exert all efforts to combat spread of such diseases, and take all preventative measures to curb spread.
The meeting recommended limiting mobility of all ruminants to ensure that the disease does not spread from one area to another, amplifying sanitation operations, expediting import of vaccinations as well as conducting swaps to follow up on disease activity.
The Authority had reported several cases of foot-and-mouth disease in the country last Wednesday. (end)
