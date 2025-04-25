403
Kuwaiti Amb. Presents Credentials To Antigua, Barbuda Governor-General
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Cuba and non-resident ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda Adel Al-Adgham, presented his credentials to Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams.
During the ceremony, Al-Adgham conveyed greetings and well-wishes from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his keenness to support and develop their bilateral relations, according to a statement received on Friday by KUNA.
Sir Rodney Williams also extended his greetings to the Amir and the Kuwaiti people, noting that both sides discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in political and economic fields, and supporting each other in international forums. (end)
