Kuwait, China Conclude Fifth Round Of Political Consultations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 25 (KUNA) - Foreign ministries of Kuwait and China have concluded the fifth round of their political consultations in Beijing today.
The Kuwaiti side was headed by Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat, assistant minister of foreign affairs for Asian affairs, while the Chinese side was headed by Ambassador Chen Weiqing, assistant minister of foreign affairs for the Department of West Asia and North Africa at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ambassador Hayat described the meetings as very positive, noting that they have demonstrated that both countries share almost identical views on a wide array of issues.
He added that the consultations witnessed a lengthy, frank and open dialogue on various issues of common interest.
He expressed both sides' satisfaction with the progress of their distinguished and historical relations.
He unveiled that they have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various political, economic, and developmental fields, in light of the continuous development of Kuwaiti-Chinese relations.
Both sides affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination in regional and international forums and supporting each other's positions in international organizations to serve their common interests, he disclosed.
Ambassador Hayat stated that these political consultations come in light of the directives of the highest political leaderships to continue high-level visits between the two countries, keep the peculiarity of historical relations between the two countries in various fields.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments related to the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two governments, particularly those related to the execution of major development projects in Kuwait, including the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, Al-Shagaya and Al-Abdaliya renewable energy projects, the wastewater treatment plant project, the workers' and housing cities projects and the low-carbon green waste recycling system project, in addition to cooperation in the fields of economic zones and free zones.
On the sidelines of the visit, Ambassador Hayat held several bilateral meetings with senior officials from the Chinese government, the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and senior advisors from the Chinese Presidency's Development and Reform Commission.
During the meetings, they underlined the importance of continuing political and diplomatic consultations and advancing bilateral cooperation, building on the results of the successful visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the People's Republic of China in September 2023.
Ambassador Hayat affirmed the commitment of the Kuwaiti political leadership to strengthening the strategic partnership with China.
The two sides agreed to continue the political consultation mechanism on a regular basis, with the next session to be held in Kuwait at a date to be determined later through diplomatic channels.
The meetings were attended by Ambassador Jassim Ibrahim Al-Najem, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to China, Counselor Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, members of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beijing, and Diplomatic Attachأ©s Ajil Al-Ahmad and Mubarak Al-Qamis, from the Asian Affairs Department at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
