Syrian FM Attends Ceremony Raising New Syrian Flag At UN Headquarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New: Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al Shaibani participated today, April 25, in the ceremony to raise the new Syrian flag at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The event marked the first official visit of a Syrian government delegation to the United States since the fall of Bashar Al Assad's regime.

The Syrian delegation also included Minister of Finance Mohammed Yasser Barnieh, and Governor of the Central Bank Abdulqader Hasriyeh.



In his speech, Al Shaibani stated that raising the Syrian flag at the United Nations represents a significant step toward restoring Syria's presence on the international stage. He added that the world today needs to hear the needs and aspirations of the Syrian people after such a prolonged absence.



He emphasized that the new Syrian government is open to collaboration with the international community and expressed hope that this gesture would be reciprocated.



Al Shaibani also called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria, arguing that they are no longer justified given the reasons for their imposition have disappeared. He highlighted the direct impact of the sanctions on citizens' lives.