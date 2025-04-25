Trump Heads To Pope Funeral In First Foreign Trip Of New Term

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Aboard Air Force One: US President Donald Trump headed to Rome on Friday for the funeral of Pope Francis, where he will brush shoulders with an array of world leaders on the unexpected first foreign trip of his second term.



Trump had a distant relationship with the late pontiff who did not hesitate to criticize him sharply on his signature policy of mass deportations of migrants.



But Trump will not miss what is set to be a major diplomatic gathering on Saturday with some 50 heads of state, including 10 reigning monarchs, expected to attend.



Among them may be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in what would be the two leaders' first time together in person since a disastrous White House meeting on February 28.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance in that meeting berated Zelensky, calling him ungrateful for the billions of dollars of US military assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.



Trump, while calling on Russia to stop its aerial attacks on Ukraine, has also recently blamed Zelensky for the war and the continuing bloodshed.



Zelensky said Friday he may miss the funeral due to military meetings after recent deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv.



Biden not on Air Force One

No meetings have been announced in Rome for Trump, who is due to stay only half a day in the Eternal City. But Trump may find discomfort around some mourners around him -- chief among them his predecessor, Joe Biden.



Biden is a devout Catholic and was close with Francis. He will travel independently to Rome, his office said, even though former presidents generally travel on Air Force One for funerals.



Trump has relentlessly attacked Biden and torn down his legacy in his nearly 100 days in office, with Biden in turn recently speaking out against Trump's policies.



President George W. Bush took two of his predecessors, Bill Clinton and his father, on Air Force One for Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005.



Trump's trip to Italy comes after he rattled European allies by imposing sweeping tariffs, although he at least temporarily has backed down from the most severe measures.



French President Emmanuel Macron, one leader who has managed to forge a bond with Trump, and outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will both be at the funeral, as will top EU executives Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.

Also in attendance will be Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a veteran leftist whose vanquished rival Jair Bolsonaro is an ideological soulmate of Trump.

Lula has been critical of Trump but has avoided major confrontation since the Republican billionaire's return.



The funeral will also bring leaders more ideologically in tune with Trump including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Javier Milei of Argentina, the late Pope's home country.



Trump also paid a brief visit to France after his election but before his inauguration for the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral. Macron brought him together with Zelensky on the sidelines.



He is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 .