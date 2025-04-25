Billiontoone To Present New Data At AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Innovations in liquid biopsy technology demonstrate a more accurate method to infer in-tissue copy number from ctDNA, detection of a novel non-tumor derived pseudogene of GNA11, and development of an epigenetic-based method for precise tumor burden measurement

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne , a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests accessible to all, announced today several abstract presentations that will be showcased at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 25–30, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

Each abstract highlights BillionToOne's relentless focus in advancing the field of liquid biopsy technology:

Title: "Tumor fraction estimation and tissue copy number inference using copy number signal from a liquid biopsy assay"

Session Time: 4/29/25 at 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 20

Title: "Detection of a novel GNA11 processed pseudogene from cfDNA and implications for liquid biopsy"

Session Time: 4/29/25 at 2:00 - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 31

Title: "Circulating cell-free methylated tumor DNA measurements correlate with plasma VAF-based tumor fraction estimates"

Session Time: 4/29/25 at 2:00 - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 32

"These data presented at AACR represent our dedication in advancing liquid biopsy testing with our proprietary single molecule precision technology and setting new standards in what can be achieved with plasma-based tests," said Dr. Gary Palmer, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at BillionToOne. "Together, these innovations enhance the accuracy and robustness of ctDNA-based cancer profiling and monitoring, which will ultimately enable more precise treatment decisions for patients."

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for all. The company's single-molecule NGS (smNGS) platform, which includes the patented Quantitative Counting Template (QCT) technology, is the only multiplex methodology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BillionToOne

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED