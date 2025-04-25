Hitpaw Launches 2025 Global Cat Tax Campaign With Top Prizes

SHARE YOUR CAT, WIN BIG

Do you have the cutest cat on the internet? Prove it! The HitPaw Cat Tax event is a global celebration of our favorite pets: cats. Whether your furry friend is silly, sleepy, or sassy, every cat deserves the spotlight.

EXCITING REWARDS AWAIT YOU!



1st Prize (250+ entries): DJI Pocket Camera ($699)



2nd Prize (160+ entries): Automatic Pet Feeder ($100)

3rd Prize (100+ entries): Apple AirTag ($30)

In addition to the grand prizes, each week offers participants new creative challenges with surprise prizes. Don't miss your chance to earn extra rewards!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

– Participate in various engaging activities on our event page.– Complete tasks on the event page to increase your chances.– The more entries, the better your chance to win amazing prizes!

MEOW, POST, AND WIN! Share your best cat photo in the HitPaw Cat Tax contest for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Grab your camera and join the fun! HitPaw Cat Tax Event: Show Your Cat & Win a DJI

WHY JOIN?

– Share your favorite cat photos to participate in a lighthearted, global celebration of feline charm.– With multiple winners and grand prizes, including the DJI Pocket Camera, participants have more chances than ever to be rewarded.. Join fellow cat lovers in a fun-filled campaign by HitPaw that combines social sharing with the joy of pet ownership.

Join The HitPaw Cat Tax Event Now!

Don't miss out on this limited-time event!

Visit: HitPaw Cat Tax Event: Show Your Cat & Win a DJI to learn more.

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is a creative software company that empowers users with intuitive video editing, screen recording, and AI-powered media tools. From content creators to pet lovers, HitPaw makes digital storytelling easy, fun, and accessible for everyone.

To know more, you may visit: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful AI Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider

Celebrate creativity, share the love, and win big with the HitPaw Cat Tax event!

