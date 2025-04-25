COVE COMMUNITIES DONATES OVER $100,000 TO DAV

Cove Communities Raises Over $100,000 for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in 4th Annual Cove's Got Talent Competition

PHOENIX, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Communities is thrilled to announce the success of its 4th annual Cove's Got Talent Competition , held on March 26th at Cypress Lakes Village in Lakeland, Florida . The charitable giving event, which showcased the incredible talents of Cove residents and guests alike, raised over $100,000 in support of DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Leading up to the finale, guests, residents, and team members from various Cove parks and communities rallied together , organizing countless fundraising activities to raise money for DAV's mission. Events included raffles, yard sales, pancake brunches, health fairs, bake sales, auctions, and more. These efforts, coupled with the generous contributions from corporate and individual sponsors, enabled Cove Communities to achieve our fundraising goal of more than $50,000. In addition to those grassroots fundraising efforts, Cove Communities and its Chief Executive Officer, Jim Goldman, donated an additional $55,000 to bring the total for this year's event to more than $100,000.

Jim Goldman, Cove's Chief Executive Officer, expressed his gratitude, stating, "DAV is an important organization close to our hearts at Cove Communities. Many of our residents and guests are veterans, and events like Cove's Got Talent bring residents, guests, team members, and charitable organizations together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

The funds raised from this year's competition will directly benefit disabled veterans, their families, survivors, and caregivers by helping to power DAV's mission.

"We are immensely grateful to Cove Communities and its guests and residents for choosing to donate to DAV for a fourth time," said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Barry Jesinoski. "Thanks to the support of organizations like Cove Communities, DAV can continue keeping our promise to America's veterans by providing life-changing services at no cost."

Over the past four years, Cove Communities has raised over $400,000 for DAV, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to giving back to those who have served our country.

Leading up to the finale, nine of Cove's resorts and communities held preliminary competitions to determine the finalists. A panel of three judges had the difficult task of determining the winners of the grand finale.

The results of the competition are as follows:



First Place: Kenny Weiland from Camelot Lakes Village

Second Place: Grackle Loop Birdettes from Cypress Lakes Village Third Place: Beverley Terzian from Rolling Greens Village

Cove Communities extends heartfelt congratulations to the participants and winners of Cove's Got Talent and sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this event.

Cove was founded in 2017 and owns and operates a best-in-class portfolio of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts. Since its founding, Cove has aggregated a portfolio comprised of 38 properties with over 13,000 sites in the United States and Canada.

SOURCE Cove Communities

