Aldo Cazzullo Of Corriere Della Sera To Discuss His Book The Neverending Empire: The Infinite Impact Of Ancient Rome At A National Press Club On May 9

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2025 -- Aldo Cazzullo plans to discuss his book "The Neverending Empire: The Infinite Impact of Ancient Rome" at a Headliners Book Event on May 9, 2025 at 5:30 p.m.

Cazzullo has been reporting on major Italian and international events for 35 years. He is special correspondent and editorialist of Corriere della Sera in Milan. He has written over 30 books on Italian history and identity. His recent book "Mussolini il capobanda" has sold over 150,000 copies. He hosts Una giornata particolare (a particular day) on the La7 tv channel: the first season had an average of one million viewers per episode; the second season is currently on air and has already achieved even greater success than the previous season with an average of 1.3 million viewers.

"The Neverending Empire" claims the true heirs of the Roman Empire are western civilization and the United States. Rome 2000 years ago and the United States today have more in common that many may think. Both had a multicultural, multiethnic and multireligious society with pressure from within and without.

The Roman Empire lives on today in books, movies, television programs, language, law, and other areas of our lives. Join us on May 9 and travel from the distant past to the present.

