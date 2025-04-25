From Despair To Divine Hope: Linda S. Plunkett Launches Inspirational Book At LA Times Festival Of Books

Author, counselor, and brain surgery survivor shares tools for healing and inspiration in her powerful book.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Reading Glass Books is thrilled to welcome inspirational author and speaker Linda S. Plunkett, PhD, to Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC for a book signing at the LA Times Festival of Books, on Saturday, April 26, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.In her book, "Living a Positive Life in a Negative World: My Uphill Journey ," Plunkett-an ordained minister, licensed counselor, and author of the memoir Supernatural Rescue -offers a raw and faith-driven roadmap out of despair. Drawing on personal battles with physical trauma, emotional hardship, and spiritual doubt, the book equips readers with tools for healing body, mind, and spirit.This deeply personal yet universally relatable book is structured in three powerful sections: one for those facing physical and neurological pain, one focused on emotional healing including grief and depression, and a final section that candidly tackles spiritual struggles such as feeling abandoned by God or wrestling with forgiveness. Through each chapter, Plunkett offers authentic, hands-on strategies, hope-filled encouragement, and a message that no matter how dark life becomes, light is still within reach.Whether attendees are seeking emotional healing, spiritual clarity, or simply the presence of someone who has overcome impossible odds, this signing is not one to miss. Plunkett's resilience and honesty promise to leave a lasting impression on hearts looking for hope in a troubled world.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

