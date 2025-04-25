National College Resources Foundation Brings Over 20 HBCU Coaches To Recruit On Site This Weekend

Jordan mentoring students

Student-Athletes have the opportunity to showcase their talent and get recruited by HBCU Coaches on the spot!

- Jordan LoveLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) hosts the HBCU Football Combine, April 25-26, 2025, at Lynwood High School, Lynwood, CA. Over 200 athletes will show their skills in front of 20+ HBCU Coaches for an opportunity to play at the Next Level.Last year, over 100 offers we given to 2024 unsigned seniors, junior college, and transfer portal athletes. Since COVID, the transfer portal has grown to see hundreds of athletes looking for a new spot to continue playing. This has created a tougher space for high school athletes, being there are so many athletes looking for opportunities. NCRF's HBCU Football Combine offers another opportunity for football athletes looking for a home. NCRF has expanded its Student Athlete Program to include more sports, and even pro athletes have come aboard to support the positives of being student athletes and the importance of education. One big addition is the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love, who recently signed on as an ambassador for NCRF and also committed to giving thousands in scholarships to support NCRF Student Athletes. Jordan started his nonprofit Hands of 10ve (Hands of Love). Jordan wants to use his platform with NCRF and his foundation to promote mental health and the importance of uniting law enforcement with the community.“I am excited to join the National College Resources Foundation as an ambassador. NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and we want to help more. I want to encourage students to participate in sports because sports teaches you so many lessons beyond the field, like teamwork, building relationships, and so much more,” says Jordan Love.Registration is on Friday at 5 pm. For Unsigned seniors, JUCO players, and Transfer Portal Athletes, the registration fee is $25 per person. The HBCU Football Combine & 7 on 7 Showcase is a 2-day event.For more information, contact Kysa Washington at 877-427-4100, ...Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: .About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College ExpoTMNow in its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship &; Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement, and Student Athletic Program (SAP).Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and secure over 5 billion dollars in scholarships. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

Joan Scott

National College Resources Foundation

+1 210-834-9964

...

