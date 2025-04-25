Sahara Bar & Grill Announces Transition From Seed Oils

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We decided to move away from seed oils because we're committed to using cleaner, more natural ingredients. Seed oils are heavily processed and often contain additives or undergo chemical treatments," said Chris Touma, owner of Sahara Bar & Grill. "Transparency and integrity matter, and moving away from seed oils is just one of the ways we're staying true to our mission of clean, thoughtful, and delicious food."

Sahara, a popular Mediterranean restaurant serving Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Macomb Township, and the surrounding areas, has built its reputation on serving authentic cuisine with a focus on ingredient integrity.

Health concerns around seed oils have grown in recent years, particularly those high in omega-6 fatty acids like soybean and corn oil, which some research suggests may contribute to inflammation and other long-term health issues.

The culinary impact has been immediately noticeable. "Since switching to extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and beef tallow, we've noticed our food tastes cleaner, fresher, and more flavorful - and our guests have noticed, too," shared Touma.

Guests can experience the difference these premium cooking fats make across Sahara's entire menu, where each dish now delivers a more pronounced depth of flavor and authentic taste.

"Consumers are becoming more educated and aware of what's going into their food," added Touma. "Transparency and integrity matter, and moving away from seed oils is just one of the ways we're staying true to our mission of clean, thoughtful, and delicious food."

In addition to its dine-in and takeout services, Sahara offers catering for events of all sizes. The same commitment to quality ingredients extends to its catering menu, which can be customized to accommodate various dietary preferences and requirements.

Sahara Bar & Grill's hours can be found on their website, and reservations can be made by contacting them. Follow Sahara on social media for menu updates and special events.

About Sahara Restaurant

For over a decade, Sahara Grill has been recognized as Macomb County's top-rated Mediterranean restaurant, serving Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Macomb Township, and the surrounding communities.

