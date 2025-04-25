XRP News: Only 3 Days Left To Join Xploradex Presale As $XPL Token Distribution Enters Final Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $XPL token distribution is now in its final stage, and the presale that has powered one of XRPL's most anticipated launches is down to its last 4 days. With the window for early access rapidly closing, traders and investors are rushing to secure their allocation before the price increases and the platform goes fully live.

XploraDEX is not just launching a token-it's launching a new standard for DeFi on the XRP Ledger. As the first AI-powered decentralized exchange on XRPL, XploraDEX offers real-time trade automation, predictive analytics, smart risk assessment, and lightning-fast execution. And with token distribution actively taking place, the early access phase is nearing its end.

Key Development Updates:



$XPL tokens are currently being distributed to early participants

Presale window closes in just 4 days

Over 78% of allocation has been claimed Staking, governance, and AI dashboard rollouts begin shortly after distribution ends

As distribution hits its final stage, new investors are still able to participate in the presale. But this is it-the last chance to get $XPL at its lowest price before public listings begin on XRPL-based decentralized exchanges.

The XRP community has taken notice. Influencers are buzzing. Telegram is packed. Twitter mentions are trending. Wallet activity continues to rise hour by hour as traders race to get into the presale before it closes.

What sets XploraDEX apart is simple: execution. While others overpromise, XploraDEX is delivering. Token distribution is already in progress. Platform activation begins right after. And presale participants will lead the next wave of XRPL DeFi.

Live Updates on $XPL Token Launch: Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

