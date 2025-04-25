'Breaking Hearts': Stephen Thomas Delivers A Bold Anthem For Letting Go

"Breaking Hearts" by Stephen Thomas

Stephen Thomas on the set of "Breaking Hearts" music video

Stephen Thomas on the set of "Breaking Hearts" music video_2

"Breaking Hearts" is a bold track about breaking free from toxic ties and reclaiming your life.

- Stephen Thomas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneer of the "Universal" genre, artist Stephen Thomas is back with a striking new single, "Breaking Hearts ", a raw, genre-blending anthem from his upcoming EP, The Universal Me. The track dives into the hard truths of walking away from toxic relationships, dead-end jobs, and anything else that holds you back.

Recently named as an "Artist To Watch in 2025" by The Source, "Breaking Hearts" showcases Stephen's versatility as he mixes alternative pop, rock, and hip-hop, channeling the energy of Post Malone, Tech N9ne, MGK, and Fall Out Boy. Thomas's signature "universal" sound, paired with emotionally charged lyrics, creates an anthem for anyone ready to reclaim their life. "Stay away from those who drain you of the energy you need to function-for yourself and those who love you," says Stephen. "People who don't care never want you to win, while those who do will always push you past your limits to make you better in the end."

Fans can look forward to the upcoming April 25 release of the music video, directed by Will Thomas, that brings that message to life. Scenes shift between quiet moments of self-reflection and powerful shots of breaking free-from relationships, expectations, and everything in between. It's not just a breakup song; it's a declaration of independence.

The release follows his well-received single "Stay Strong ", which resonated with fans for its honest take on resilience. A five-time Grammy-considered artist, Stephen continues to carve out his space in the industry with fearless creativity and personal storytelling.

Stephen Thomas is an artist redefining genre boundaries and commanding attention across the music industry. Hailing from Charleston, West Virginia, and recently named an“Artist to Watch in 2025” by The Source, Stephen is a pioneering voice in what he calls the Universal genre-a blend of sonic influences that continues to evolve with his latest foray into rock and alternative music.

His transition into the rock space is already making waves. Stephen's debut alternative record,“Back Home,” as the video was featured on MTV, and the song is continuing to climb the Active Rock Radio charts into the Top 60. The single went viral on TikTok with over 500,000 views in just 24 hours, while both“Back Home” and his breakout anthem“Stay Strong”-a heartfelt tribute to military personnel, autoimmune warriors, and those facing mental health challenges-have been featured on major editorial playlists across Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and more.

His latest release,“Breaking Hearts,” builds on this momentum, showcasing a raw, emotive sound that reflects his bold artistic reinvention. Comparisons to artists like MGK, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, and Shaboozey speak to his wide-ranging appeal and boundary-pushing creativity.

As a national touring artist, Stephen's resume includes five Grammy Award considerations as an independent act, a #2 spot on the iTunes Charts with“Best Days,” and global exposure through Revolt TV with his video for“Search Me.” From his early beginnings to signing with SkeeloMusik/Sony RED in 2013 and later finding his artistic home with Creative Hearts Entertainment, Stephen's journey has been one of constant growth and reinvention.

Beyond the music, Stephen's story and sound have been spotlighted in MTV, Vibe Magazine, Swagger, Hype Magazine, Earmilk, V13, and The Source, among others. He's performed alongside iconic names and walked red carpets at major events including the BET Live Experience.

Ten years into his career, Stephen continues to follow the advice that shaped his path: stay true to yourself. It's a message that drives his music and fuels his mission to inspire the next generation of artists.

All of Stephen's latest releases-including“Breaking Hearts,”“Back Home,” and“Stay Strong”-are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and all major platforms.

Dawn Jones

Pressed Fresh Collective

+1 334-470-3611

email us here

Stephen Thomas - Breaking Hearts (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.