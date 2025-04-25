Goodwin Partners With Cincinnati Bengals To Power Meet The Draft Picks Event For Bengals Premium Suite Holders

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin, an Ohio-based software company built for charter aviation brokers, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Cincinnati Bengals' "Meet the Draft Picks" event for Bengals Premium Suite Holders, taking place this Saturday, April 26.

As a part of its broader partnership with the Bengals' Suite Program, Goodwin is bringing its spirit of Ohio ingenuity and seamless connectivity to this exclusive event, where the Bengals Premium Suite Holders will get a first look at the Bengals' 2nd and 3rd round draft picks.

The event timeline includes:



Player introductions and fan meet-and-greets

Live draft insights from Bengals broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham

Behind-the-scenes tours of the state-of-the-art Kettering Health Performance Center

Photo ops with Who Dey and the Ben-Gals

Complimentary beverages and hors d'oeuvres Live Day 3 NFL Draft coverage

"As a company born and built in Ohio, we're thrilled to partner with a team that represents the heart of this community," said Tolga Demirel, Co-Founder of Goodwin. "Our technology is designed to make every connection-from brokers to operators to aircraft-as smooth and intuitive as possible. When things just work, that's Goodwin Generated."

Goodwin's platform is quickly becoming the go-to solution in the charter aviation space, offering a seamless booking and backend support for brokers and operators. By empowering aviation professionals with tools that work smarter, faster and more transparently, Goodwin is helping reshape what modern air travel looks like-starting right here in the Midwest.

The Bengals' "Meet the Draft Picks" event is the perfect kickoff to a partnership grounded in performance, innovation and Ohio pride.

For more information about Goodwin and its mission, visit

About Goodwin

Founded in 2022, Goodwin is headquartered in Ohio with technical talent across the U.S. The company is revolutionizing the charter aviation industry with innovative technology that streamlines charter operations. Goodwin acts solely in a B2B capacity, supporting brokers and operators in digitizing and elevating their workflows, ensuring charter aviation professionals can focus on building meaningful client relationships and scaling their businesses. For more information about how Goodwin is reshaping the charter landscape, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated.

Media Contact: Clara Armagast

[email protected]

304-688-5179

SOURCE Goodwin

