Last Chance For Animals Supports Councilmember Blumenfield's Motion To Halt Elephant Transfer To Tulsa Zoo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Councilmember Blumenfield filed a motion on Wednesday seeking to halt the planned transfer to Oklahoma, urging the City Council to thoroughly review the possibility of sending Billy and Tina to a sanctuary offering significantly more space and a natural environment conducive to healing the trauma of decades in captivity.

LCA has been at the forefront of the fight to end elephant captivity. Since 1986, LCA's president and founder, Chris DeRose, has tirelessly championed the cause through litigation, media outreach, and numerous protests as part of LCA's "Elephant Sanctuaries, Not Captivity! " campaign. A testament to this commitment was DeRose's powerful act of protest in 2005, when he handcuffed himself to the enclosure of Gita, a female Asian elephant at the L.A. Zoo, to call attention to the unacceptable conditions.

The L.A. Zoo's elephant program has faced years of criticism due to its history of confining elephants in severely inadequate conditions that deny the animals space, stimulation, and social structure that they require. The zoo is often referred to as an elephant graveyard by animal rights activists, who highlight its troubling pattern of elephant tragedies since it opened in 1966.

Concerns about Billy's and Tina's well-being have been repeatedly raised by animal advocates. Both have been observed engaging in stereotypic behaviors like rocking, bobbing, and swaying - signs of psychological distress caused by decades of confinement.

Both Tina and Billy were taken from the wild at a young age. Tina was born in Asia in 1966. She was trafficked to the U.S. and into the circus at one year old, before arriving at the L.A. Zoo in 2010. Billy was born in Malaysia in 1985 and arrived at the L.A. Zoo in 1989.

"Sending Billy and Tina to another zoo simply perpetuates the cycle of deprivation these magnificent animals have endured for far too long," said DeRose. "Sanctuaries offer the space, natural habitats, and social structures necessary for them to finally live with some semblance of the lives they were meant to have."

DeRose added, "Councilmember Blumenfield has been a consistent advocate for animal welfare and his motion is a crucial step towards rectifying decades of confinement and ensuring Billy and Tina can finally experience a life of dignity and peace in a sanctuary setting."

Members of the public and local activists will be holding a peaceful demonstration at the L.A. Zoo on Sunday, April 27, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to fight for Billy and Tina and advocate for their transfer to an elephant sanctuary.

About Last Chance for Animals (LCA)

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups.

