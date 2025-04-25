Caring Critters and The Alphabet They Share: A Book About Love, Kindness, and Empathy

Caring Critters and The Alphabet They Share: A Book About Love, Kindness, and Empathy

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caring Critters and the Alphabet They Share: A Book About Love, Kindness, and EmpathyCaring Critters and the Alphabet They Share by Donna L. Botteen offers young readers a joyful, values-driven journey through the ABCs with heartwarming animal illustrations to engage readers aged 2 to 6.This charming picture book introduces 26 delightful critters, each embodying a core value that uplifts, inspires, and guides children in how to treat others and themselves with compassion and confidence.From Ava Antelope's sincere Apology to Zelda Zebra's energetic Zest, every page brings a new character and a powerful life lesson, all wrapped in rhythmic, accessible language that children will love.The book is designed to nurture young children's social-emotional learning and character development, celebrate diversity, encourage leadership, and build self-esteem. Beautifully illustrated by Alexis Droege, Caring Critters invites families, educators, and caregivers to slow down and engage with children in meaningful conversations about values that matter.Caring Critters is a loving and impactful resource for helping children grow into thoughtful, confident, and compassionate individuals, and it is perfect for reading aloud at home, in the classroom, or during storytime.To learn more or get your copy of Caring Critters and the Alphabet They Share, visitAbout the AuthorDonna L. Botteen lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband Ray, her mother, and their two cats, Henny and Tucker. Married for over 40 years, Donna and Ray have built a beautiful family together, including four children and seven grandchildren who continue to inspire and enrich their lives.Moved by the tragic Columbine High School shooting in 1999, Donna felt compelled to write something that could promote kindness, empathy, compassion, and equality. Caring Critters and the Alphabet They Share is Donna's debut children's book, born out of a deep desire to make a difference in the hearts and minds of young readers.

Donna L. Botteen

Caring Critters and the Alphabet They Share

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.