Dubai's Sky-High Pool Nights Return With Luxe Moonlight Swims

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Cloud 22 at Atlantis The Royal is set to revive its Moonlight Sessions starting Thursday, 1 May, offering guests evening access to its rooftop infinity pool. Perched 96 metres above ground, the venue provides panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline, creating a distinctive setting for nighttime swims.

The sessions will run every Thursday to Saturday from 7pm to 11pm, aligning with the city's rising temperatures. Guests can choose from various seating options, including standard loungers at AED 300 per person, double day beds for couples at AED 850, and lotus floating beds at AED 1,250 per couple. Cabanas accommodating six guests start at AED 1,500, with an additional AED 500 for each extra person. For those seeking exclusivity, a private two-storey villa cabana, complete with its own pool and washroom, is also available.

