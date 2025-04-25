Creww And Real Madrid Next Launch Batch 2 Of“Real Madrid Next Accelerator For Asia”
|April 25th – June 20th 2025
|Application
|Late June – Late September 2025
|Selection of startups
|October – December 2025
|PoC Contract signing
|January – May 2026
|PoC
|June – July 2026
|Demo Day
Program Overview
|Program Name
|Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia
|Target
|early and middle-stage startups in Asia in the field of sports-tech, health-tech, fan engagement, etc. which aligns with Real Madrid Next's six areas of work
|Expected Outcome
|business partnerships*
| Application
| Please visit below to apply:
|Organizer
|Real Madrid Next, Creww Inc.
Comment from Real Madrid Next
“The first cohort of the Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia gave us access to many talented companies. We were able to involve startups from different areas of the Real Madrid ecosystem and benefit from cutting-edge technologies and exceptional know-how. We are now excited to launch the second batch and soon meet this new generation of sports technology entrepreneurs in Asia.”
Real Madrid Next is the brand under which Real Madrid's innovation projects are developed, with the collaboration of startups and companies looking to improve performance with the support of the Real Madrid ecosystem. Real Madrid Next focuses on six work areas: e-health, performance, fan engagement, audiovisual, cybersecurity & technological infrastructures and social. In all of them we seek excellence and the greatest technological advance possible to allow the club to enhance its digital transformation and keep its leadership in the sports industry. Learn more at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment