TON To Discontinue Toncoin Bridge To Ethereum And BNB Smart Chain On May 10

The Open Network has announced that its Toncoin Bridge, facilitating transfers between the TON blockchain and Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain , will be permanently shut down on May 10, 2025. Post this date, users will no longer be able to bridge Toncoin from TON to these networks. However, assets already bridged will remain claimable. Bridging into TON will still be available temporarily, with a separate end date to be announced.

The Toncoin Bridge has been a pivotal component in TON's cross-chain interoperability, enabling users to transfer assets between the TON blockchain and Ethereum and BSC. Its discontinuation marks a significant shift in TON's approach to cross-chain interactions.

In anticipation of the bridge's shutdown, TON has been promoting alternative bridging solutions. These include platforms like Rhino, Symbiosis, Layerswap, Rubic, Meson, and Retro Bridge, which offer support for a wide range of networks beyond Ethereum and BSC. These alternatives aim to provide users with continued access to cross-chain functionalities, albeit through different channels.

The decision to discontinue the Toncoin Bridge comes amid broader strategic changes within the TON ecosystem. The TON Foundation recently appointed Maximilian Crown, co-founder of MoonPay, as its new CEO. This leadership change follows a $400 million investment from global venture capital firms, signaling a renewed focus on scaling blockchain adoption and integrating with Telegram's extensive user base.

Market reactions to these developments have been measured. As of April 25, 2025, Toncoin is trading at approximately $3.25, with a market capitalization of around $8.15 billion. While this reflects a decline from its all-time high of $8.27 in 2024, the cryptocurrency has shown resilience amid the evolving landscape. Price Prediction 2025 – 2030 – 99Bitcoins)

