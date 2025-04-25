Swiss Police Bust Scooter Rider Going Over 125Km/H

Français fr Deux trottinettes à plus de 100 km/h séquestrées en Valais Original Read more: Deux trottinettes à plus de 100 km/h séquestrées en Valai

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the space of a week the police in canton Valais stopped two electric scooters capable of speeds in excess of 100km/h. The scooters were confiscated and their owners reported. This content was published on April 25, 2025 - 10:04 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The scooters were intercepted in Martigny and Zermatt. The first, belonging to a 24-year-old Ukrainian, was travelling at 113km/h, while the second, in the hands of a 42-year-old Lithuanian, was travelling at up to 126km/h, the Valais police said on Friday.

In Martigny, the vehicle was intercepted during a fixed traffic control shortly before 6:30am on April 5. Clearly not meeting the legal technical requirements, the machine was tested on a measuring roller.

In Zermatt five days later, the regional police carried out a similar interception on the cantonal road at 7:30pm. The case was handed over to the cantonal police. The machine was also run over the measuring roller.

The police pointed out that the speed limit for electric scooters is 20km/h. Drivers must follow the same rules as light mopeds, including wearing a helmet.

