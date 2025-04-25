Swiss Police Bust Scooter Rider Going Over 125Km/H
Deux trottinettes à plus de 100 km/h séquestrées en Valais
The scooters were intercepted in Martigny and Zermatt. The first, belonging to a 24-year-old Ukrainian, was travelling at 113km/h, while the second, in the hands of a 42-year-old Lithuanian, was travelling at up to 126km/h, the Valais police said on Friday.
In Martigny, the vehicle was intercepted during a fixed traffic control shortly before 6:30am on April 5. Clearly not meeting the legal technical requirements, the machine was tested on a measuring roller.
In Zermatt five days later, the regional police carried out a similar interception on the cantonal road at 7:30pm. The case was handed over to the cantonal police. The machine was also run over the measuring roller.
The police pointed out that the speed limit for electric scooters is 20km/h. Drivers must follow the same rules as light mopeds, including wearing a helmet.
