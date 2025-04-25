EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance

Exclusive contract for ViroCAP® My Plasma with Landsberg First Class Aesthetic opens up Viromed's entry into the European cosmetics market

25.04.2025 / 12:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exclusive contract for ViroCAP ® My Plasma with Landsberg First Class Aesthetic opens up Viromed's entry into the European cosmetics market Pinneberg, April 25, 2025 - Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed", Ticker: VMED ; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical device company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, and Landsberg First Class Aesthetic ("Landsberg"), a leading European company for innovative cosmetic and aesthetic products based in Malta, have entered into an exclusive agreement to commercialize Viromed's cold plasma medical device ViroCAP®. Landsberg obtains exclusive distribution rights for ViroCAP® in cosmetic and aesthetic applications (ViroCAP® my Plasma) in Europe. The Company will market the mobile ViroCAP® under its own brand and as the only device of its kind. The aim of the partnership is to bring 5,000 additional devices to the cosmetic market over the next three years, generating long-term revenue through the sale of the associated spacers. "As a leading company in the beauty sector with a strong network of around 7,500 globally active B2B customers and 8,000-12,000 daily application requests, Landsberg opens up entry into the European cosmetics market for Viromed," says Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG. "In addition to dermatological applications in human and veterinary medicine, cold plasma technology also offers optimal application possibilities for aesthetic treatments and clinical skin care. We are very pleased to be able to further leverage the diverse product potential of ViroCAP® with this partnership." "Viromed develops innovative mobile devices to destroy viruses and bacteria and to ensure the highest level of sterility through cold plasma. This offer is particularly interesting for us, as it is an excellent addition for our spa managers, doctors, and therapists, and can significantly increase the quality of our services," comments Michael Landsberg, founder and managing director of Landsberg First Class Aesthetic . "With our partially micro-invasive treatment techniques, maintaining sterility is of the utmost importance. This leads to shorter healing phases and faster wound healing - an ideal additional service. The collaboration is based on a solid foundation and promises great success." Landsberg First Class Aesthetic serves three different customer groups - aesthetic doctors, 5-star-plus hotels, and high-class aesthetic institutes - and is thus aimed at a demanding, globally active B2B clientele that expects first-class products and service. About ViroCAP ® ViroCAP® is a mobile medical device for the treatment of skin diseases using cold atmospheric plasma (CAP). The application stimulates cell biological mechanisms and thereby activates cell division, blood circulation and cell metabolism in the skin. At the same time, the cold plasma inactivates viruses, bacteria, multi-resistant pathogens, and fungi, and thus the cause of many skin diseases. ViroCAP® is lightweight, handy and battery-operated. The device can therefore be used in clinical or private practice settings as well as in outpatient services. The device has a piezoelectric plasma generator that achieves a high concentration at low temperatures. ViroCAP® is expected to be certified as a medical device in 2025. About cold plasma technology Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) is an innovative physical treatment method that is completely painless. The reactive species in cold plasma activate the release of cytokine proteins, which regulate cell growth and differentiation. To improve blood circulation in skin areas and wounds, cold plasma stimulates angiogenesis, i.e. the formation of blood vessels from existing blood vessels. CAP also inactivates viruses, bacteria (including multi-resistant pathogens) and spores in an uncomplicated and painless way. The use of cold plasma therefore has the potential to contribute to aesthetic skin care and skin rejuvenation, reduce infections, accelerate healing processes and reduce the use of antibiotics. About Viromed Medical AG Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of the innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications through its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. In doing so, Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG aims to further advance the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and to realize corresponding growth potential. About Landsberg First Class Landsberg First Class Aesthetic is a leading European company in the luxury segment for beauty and cosmetic products. The brand stands for scientifically based product quality, excellent service and a deep understanding of the biological processes of skin ageing. With a clear focus on visible, safe and sustainable results, the company combines innovative aesthetic solutions, highly effective skin care and a holistic approach to age management. The international research and development team identifies pioneering technologies worldwide to set new standards in clinical skin care. The focus is equally on efficacy, tolerability, and the sensory experience. The company's portfolio comprises first-class products from leading manufacturers and ranges from high-tech analysis devices and devise-based treatment products to high-quality skin care products and perfumes.

The translation is provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the German and English versions of this press release, the German version shall prevail.

Uwe Perbandt

Management Board

Flensburger Straße 18

25421 Pinneberg

E-Mail: ...

Media inquiries MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Dr. Kai Schmitz

E-Mail: ...

Phone: 0211-529252-104

