Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Franz Hiesinger Reappointed CFO


2025-04-25 02:07:36
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Franz Hiesinger reappointed CFO (news with additional features)
The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has reappointed Franz Hiesinger (59), Chief Financial Officer of the Company since October 2017, for a five-year term of office. The new Management Board mandate starts on October 1, 2025 and ends on September 30, 2030.

