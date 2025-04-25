Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Franz Hiesinger Reappointed CFO (News With Additional Features)
|
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has reappointed Franz Hiesinger (59), Chief Financial Officer of the Company since October 2017, for a five-year term of office. The new Management Board mandate starts on October 1, 2025 and ends on September 30, 2030.
For further information, please contact:
Additional features:
File: Franz Hiesinger - CFO of MM Group
25.04.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment