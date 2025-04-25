Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Baloise Holding Ltd: election of members of the Board of Directors and approval of dividend increase

25.04.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Basel, 25 April 2025. At the 62nd Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Baloise Holding Ltd voted in favour of all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and approved the proposed dividend increase of CHF 0.40 to CHF 8.10 per share. They also confirmed the election of André Helfenstein and Vincent Vandendael as new members of the Board of Directors. Dr Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanked Christoph Gloor and Professor Hans-Jörg Schmidt-Trenz for their invaluable contributions to Baloise. Higher dividend approved The Annual General Meeting of Baloise Holding Ltd voted in favour of all the proposals on the agenda put forward by the Board of Directors. The shareholders approved the Company's 2024 management report and separate and consolidated annual financial statements, and formally approved the actions of the members of the Board of Directors and management team.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the dividend proposed by the Board of Directors. As a result, a gross dividend of CHF 8.10 per share will be paid from distributable profit. This equates to a dividend increase of CHF 0.40 per share.

Dr Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on the planned merger with Helvetia in his speech, saying“We will bundle our Company's strengths with those of Helvetia, a merger of equals that represents a strategically compelling move. It is also a project for the generations that will take us into a new league. The merged organisation will be the second-largest Swiss insurance group and one of Europe's leading insurers. We will become the largest insurance employer in Switzerland and will create long-term stability for all stakeholders.” On that note, he referred to the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting on 23 May 2025. New members of the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd elected The Annual General Meeting confirmed the election of André Helfenstein and Vincent Vandendael as new members of the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd. These additional appointments further strengthen the insurance and financial markets expertise of the Board of Directors and its experience in these fields.

Dr Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen and Christoph Mäder were re-elected as members of the Remuneration Committee, while Dr. Maya Bundt and Vincent Vandendael were newly elected to the Remuneration Committee.

After eleven and seven successful years respectively on the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd, Christoph Gloor and Professor Hans-Jörg Schmidt-Trenz did not stand for re-election. Dr Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude to them for their many years of invaluable work on the Board of Directors.

A total of 1,001 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting at the Messe Basel exhibition centre, representing 26,432,791 votes (57.7 per cent of the share capital). The full speech in German by Dr Thomas von Planta can be downloaded from and can be watched as a video stream from 28 April 2025 at . Important dates

Tuesday, 29 April 2025: Ex-dividend date

Friday, 2 May 2025: Dividend payment date

Friday, 23 May 2025: Extraordinary General Meeting Baloise Holding AG Wednesday, 10 September 2025: 2025 half-year financial results Contact

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2024. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

