Flatexdegiro AG: Lotter Set To Become New Chairman Of The Supervisory Board Of Flatexdegiro - Continuity Through The Proposed Re-Election Of Förtsch And Müller

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

flatexDEGIRO AG: Lotter set to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO - continuity through the proposed re-election of Förtsch and Müller

25.04.2025 / 15:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lotter set to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO - continuity through the proposed re-election of

Förtsch and Müller

Martina Pfeifer and Sarna Röser new candidates alongside Hans-Hermann Lotter AGM to vote on conversion into a European Company (SE) In addition to the incumbent Supervisory Board members Bernd Förtsch and Stefan Müller, three new candidates will be standing for election for a three-year term at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of flatexDEGIRO AG: Hans-Hermann Lotter, Martina Pfeifer and Sarna Röser. This was announced by the company in the course of publishing the agenda for the AGM on June 2, 2025. Subject to his election by the AGM, Lotter is set to become the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Müller currently chairs the board. The Supervisory Board members Britta Lehfeldt and Aygül Özkan will leave the Supervisory Board as previously announced. Lotter has many years of experience in senior management positions in the banking business, including mandates in portfolio companies of private equity investor Advent International. He also has extensive expertise in Governance topics, international M&A and Joint Ventures, strategic planning and auditing. Among other things, he serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank, of which he has been a member since 2022, and a member of the Supervisory Board's Remuneration Control Committee (Deputy Chairman), Executive and Nomination Committee and Audit Committee. Pfeifer has been a Non-Executive Director of the food and beverage company Foster Clark Products since 2024 and has been advising the Nordic private equity fund Verdane as a member of its Advisory Board since 2023. Previously, she advised Advent International and Goldman Sachs with a focus on financial services companies. Röser is the designated successor to Karl Röser & Sohn GmbH, a cement pipe and concrete factory founded in 1923. She represents the fourth generation of the Röser Group. She is a partner and member of the Management Board of the family investment company FAIR VC and a member of the Management Board of Röser FAM, which is part of the family group. She has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Fielmann Group since 2020. Förtsch is the founder of today's flatexDEGIRO AG and directly or indirectly holds close to 20% of the company's shares. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2024. Müller has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2017 and is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prior to that, he was a member of the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG's predecessor company from 2002 to 2015. Förtsch and Müller will each be proposed for a five-year term in order to establish a staggered board. Change of legal form up for vote A special topic at this year's AGM is the vote on the change of legal form of flatexDEGIRO AG to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE). With the change of legal form, flatexDEGIRO underlines its position as a pan-European online broker that is active in 16 European countries. As reported, flatexDEGIRO also intends to distribute a dividend of 4 cents per share also for the 2024 financial year and will propose a corresponding resolution on the appropriation of net income to the AGM. The company is thus maintaining its current dividend policy. Contact for the media: Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700

... Laura Hecker

Director Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404

... flatexDEGIRO AG - Leading European investment platform for building wealth (, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK) Serving more than 3 m customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO's aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some € 70 billion and on average processes more than 60 million securities transactions per year for its customers. Through three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders. Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.

25.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: flatexDEGIRO AG Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18 60312 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000FTG1111 WKN: FTG111 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2124628

End of News EQS News Service