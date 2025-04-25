Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-25 02:07:36
Pentixapharm to Present First-in-Class Glycan-Dependent CD24 Antibody GT-008 for Solid Tumors at AACR 2025
25.04.2025 / 15:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2025 – Pentixapharm, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on radiopharmaceuticals, will present new pre-clinical data on its novel antibody GT-008 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25–30 in Chicago. The presentation highlights GT-008's unique glycan-dependent binding mechanism, a key advancement for immunotherapy and radioconjugate development.

GT-008 is a first-in-class, glycan-dependent monoclonal antibody targeting CD24, a surface protein implicated in tumor progression. By recognizing a tumor-associated O-glycoform of CD24-limited in healthy tissue-the antibody shows high affinity and specificity for cancer cells, while binding to CD24-expressing healthy cells is strongly reduced. This lowers the potential for on-target/off-tumor activity, overcoming key limitations of conventional CD24-targeting antibodies and other binding modalities.

GT-008 retains strong binding and internalization in a range of solid tumors, including endometrial, breast, ovarian, and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin. Its format enables flexible payload integration-ranging from cytotoxics to radiotherapeutics-supporting diverse therapeutic modalities. An in vitro and in vivo proof-of-concept study using a radiolabeled version is currently underway-laying the groundwork for what could become the first radioconjugated antibody in Pentixapharm's development pipeline.

Presentation Details:

  • Abstract Title: Improving druggability of a promising tumor target by the novel glycosylation-dependent mAb GT-008 for treatment of solid tumors
  • Session Title: Enhanced Antibodies, TCR Constructs, Cytokines and Chimeric Proteins
  • Session Start Time: April 28, 2025, 2PM CDT
  • Location: Poster Section 35
  • Poster Board Number: 24
  • Presentation Number : 3429
  • Location: AACR 2025, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois

The poster can be found here: Link

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based, first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals with strong differentiation and commercialization potential across high-need diagnostic and therapeutic areas. Its pipeline comprises CXCR4-targeted compounds in clinical development and a portfolio of early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates, aimed at treating hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and diseases of the cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems.

For more information, please contact:

Pentixapharm Holding AG
Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations
...
Tel. +49 30 94893232


Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ...
Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
