Pentixapharm to Present First-in-Class Glycan-Dependent CD24 Antibody GT-008 for Solid Tumors at AACR 2025

Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2025 – Pentixapharm, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on radiopharmaceuticals, will present new pre-clinical data on its novel antibody GT-008 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25–30 in Chicago. The presentation highlights GT-008's unique glycan-dependent binding mechanism, a key advancement for immunotherapy and radioconjugate development.
GT-008 is a first-in-class, glycan-dependent monoclonal antibody targeting CD24, a surface protein implicated in tumor progression. By recognizing a tumor-associated O-glycoform of CD24-limited in healthy tissue-the antibody shows high affinity and specificity for cancer cells, while binding to CD24-expressing healthy cells is strongly reduced. This lowers the potential for on-target/off-tumor activity, overcoming key limitations of conventional CD24-targeting antibodies and other binding modalities.
GT-008 retains strong binding and internalization in a range of solid tumors, including endometrial, breast, ovarian, and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin. Its format enables flexible payload integration-ranging from cytotoxics to radiotherapeutics-supporting diverse therapeutic modalities. An in vitro and in vivo proof-of-concept study using a radiolabeled version is currently underway-laying the groundwork for what could become the first radioconjugated antibody in Pentixapharm's development pipeline.
About Pentixapharm
Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based, first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals with strong differentiation and commercialization potential across high-need diagnostic and therapeutic areas. Its pipeline comprises CXCR4-targeted compounds in clinical development and a portfolio of early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates, aimed at treating hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and diseases of the cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems.
