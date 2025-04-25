Investornewsbreaks Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Featured In Benzinga Video Highlighting 75% Hybrytetm Response Rate In FDA-Backed Skin Cancer Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, is featured in a new Benzinga video detailing clinical progress for its lead candidate HyBryteTM, which achieved a 75% response rate in a trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare form of skin cancer. The trial is supported by funding from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Orphan Products Development Grant and showcases HyBryte'sTM potential as a first-in-class, light-activated, non-invasive therapy.

HyBryteTM is a first-in-class photodynamic therapy activated by safe visible light and has previously received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations. Soligenix plans to continue advancing regulatory discussions as it positions HyBryteTM for potential commercialization.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryteTM (“SGX301” or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at

