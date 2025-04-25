The Vermont Cannabis & Hemp Convention By NECANN To Build Enthusiasm For The Vermont Cannabis Industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Vermont Cannabis & Hemp Convention is set to take place on May 2-3, 2025, at the Champlain Valley Expo in Burlington, VT. This NECANN event puts special emphasis on Vermont's local cannabis industry. Focusing exclusively on the local cannabis community, NECANN strives to help industry players achieve a more significant ROI. The convention brings together industry leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to explore the latest developments and opportunities in the cannabis and hemp sectors.

Why Attend?



Over 100 exhibitors will showcase their cutting-edge products, services, and innovations to a crowd comprising leading experts in the cannabis industry.

The event will feature expert speakers and workshops covering topics such as medical marijuana, industrial hemp, CBD wellness products, and the latest trends in the New England cannabis industry.

The event provides a platform for attendees to connect with industry professionals, investors, and like-minded individuals, fostering potential business partnerships and collaborations.

Stay up-to-date on industry trends and learn about the latest tools and resources to stay ahead of competitors.

Network with industry leaders and connect with entrepreneurs to explore new business collaborations. Gain valuable insights from expert speakers during keynote sessions and panel discussions and get all queries solved by the experts.

The Vermont Cannabis & Hemp Convention is the largest event focused on the Vermont cannabis industry, benefitting a broad spectrum of industries, namely business owners, investors, professionals, and enthusiasts. The NECANN event offers a curated agenda backed by a well-researched...

