Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Asserts Juve Stabia's Global Recognition With U.S., Canada And U.K Live Broadcast In English Of Top Italian Serie B Football Club



On April 13, a match between SS Juve Stabia S.r.l and Cremonese was aired live with English-language commentary in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through Destination Calcio. Juve Stabia is a portfolio club of Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs

The broadcast marked a key milestone for the club and the company in growing their global recognition and key English-speaking markets

Brera is optimistic that initiatives such as these will expand the club's footprint beyond Italy, ultimately reaching a broader base of international supporters In addition, its management is confident that it will further showcase the energy and ambition of the team to new audiences, including Italians living abroad

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based international holding company focused on building a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) model, announced that on April 13, 2025, its portfolio club SS Juve Stabia S.r.l.'s match against Cremonese was broadcast live in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This broadcast was conducted in partnership with Destination Calcio, with full English commentary, marking a key milestone for the club and the company in growing global recognition ( ).

The match was hosted by fourth-ranked Cremonese, and Juve Stabia played to a 1-1 draw. SS Juve Stabia currently ranks 5th in Serie B and recently made headlines for achieving the highest squad value growth in the league at 36.8% since mid-March. The club has also posted a recent season-high home...

