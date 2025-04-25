Celebrating Earth Month With Our Global Team

MENAFN - 3BL) Written by| Sr. Manager, CR and Environment

Celebrating Earth Month is an important spring tradition for us at Gen. Every April, our team members come together to lend a hand in their local communities, learn new ways to integrate sustainability into their lives and celebrate each other's passion for making a positive impact on the environment.

This year is no different. Gen team members across Europe, India and the United States spent Earth Month beautifying local parks and ecosystems, educating themselves through webinars and virtual quizzes, and taking advantage of Gen initiatives like the Sustainable Home Improvement Program (SHIP). SHIP is an award-winning benefit that reimburses employees for eligible home projects that help protect the planet.

TERRA, our sustainability-focused employee community open to all employees, organized many of these events and serves as a year-round resource for employees looking to learn more about environmental topics.

Volunteering in Our Communities

Team members at around the world cleaned up beaches, parks and other local ecosystems in April, collaborating with partner organizations to remove trash, plant trees, volunteer at nature preserves and more.

Saving Energy (and Money!) at Home

The 2025 Earth Month theme was,“Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing the role that clean energy can play in building a sustainable future. Energy efficiency - and the cost savings that go along with it-are a common theme for Gen team members who participate in SHIP.

Launched on Earth Day 2022, SHIP offers individual grants of up to $500 per year for eligible home projects that benefit the environment. Since its introduction, more than 4,000 projects have been undertaken by the Gen Team - upgrading home appliances to more energy-efficient models, installing home solar or PV panels, improving insulation and more. These projects have helped employees reduce their environmental footprints and save on their energy bills.

“I decided to install solar panels at home because of the frequent power outages we've been experiencing lately,” said David Hsu, a team member based in California.“Since installing the system, I've started using it for a lot of my daily power needs, like charging my phone, tablet and laptop, and even using it to run my washing machine. The Gen Sustainable Home Improvement Program is a fantastic initiative, especially with utility costs going up and our environment constantly changing.”

In keeping with the clean energy theme, Gen also suggested environmental courses on LinkedIn and offered prizes to complete the Clean Energy Quiz . We hosted a webinar with our partners at Social Shifters that featured a presentation about Waste to Energy technology from one of the Global Innovation Challenge winners.

These Earth Month efforts are part of our year-round commitment to support a healthy planet by empowering our teams to choose sustainability and reduce their environmental impacts. Learn more about our environmental strategy in our latest Social Impact Report .