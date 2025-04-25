Fifth Third Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Trustworthy Companies In America 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 25, 2025 /3BL/ - Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) has been recognized as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

"Fifth Third is dedicated to being the One Bank people most value and trust, and this recognition is a reflection of that commitment and the strong relationships our teams have built with our customers," said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer at Fifth Third. "We are honored to be recognized as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America and look forward to continuing to earn our customers' trust every day by keeping them at the center of everything that we do."

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025 list was built on an innovative methodology consisting of two evaluation components:

Survey Results: 25,000 U.S. residents evaluated companies on the 3 pillars of trust; customer trust, employee trust and investor trust.Social Listening Analysis: Mentions about the companies from various internet segments were gathered and rated according to their sentiment, virality and reach.

The 700 companies with the highest score have been awarded as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025.

