Elephantech And Logitech Together Drive Disruptive Electronics Innovation

TOKYO, April 25, 2025 /3BL/ - Elephantech Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Shinya Shimizu) announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Logitech International to revolutionize peripherals manufacturing and the printed circuit board (PCB) industry. By integrating Elephantech's SustainaCircuits, an innovative low-carbon PCB technology, Logitech becomes the first global company to incorporate this cutting-edge solution into mass production for its computer mice.

At the core of this collaboration lies SustainaCircuits, an additive PBC printing process. Using 3D inkjet printing technology and copper plating, Elephantech's proprietary PCB manufacturing process eliminates the traditional etching process, significantly reducing waste and lowering carbon emissions.

The collaboration aligns seamlessly with Logitech's(Design for Sustainability ) approach, underscoring a mutual commitment to reducing product carbon footprint. By adopting SustainaCircuits, Logitech builds on its sustainable design leadership, focusing on ways to design smarter, and with less energy and waste.

“I am thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future for electronics, achieved in collaboration with Logitech. While humanity possesses the ideas and technologies theoretically capable of shaping a sustainable future, the greatest challenge has always been commercialization. This process demands both risk-takers willing to bring technologies to the market and early adopters ready to embrace them. From the moment we began working with Logitech, their capability has consistently impressed us. Without their commitment, the remarkable achievement we announce today would not have been possible. I hope that this collaboration model will serve as a catalyst, inspiring the tech industry to accelerate its progress towards a more sustainable future,” said Shinya Shimizu, Chief Executive Officer of Elephantech Inc.

“Elephantech embodies Logitech's ethos of driving meaningful changes in the consumer electronics industry by working to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, President, Logitech for Business.“SustainaCircuits has the potential to redefine industry standards and inspire further progress. Enterprising companies like Elephantech bring dynamism to traditional industries. We were thrilled to see this collaboration, initiated through Logitech's Future Positive Challenge, come to life. Their groundbreaking technology is already making an impact in our MX Vertical mouse, demonstrating that sustainable technologies are not merely about invention – but about scaling real world solutions at a global level.”

The collaboration began in 2023, when Elephantech emerged as a winner in Logitech's Future Positive Challenge. Logitech's team offered valuable guidance, expertise, and brand support following an initial pitch of the innovative low-carbon PCB solution. Collaborative work sessions played a vital role in refining SustainaCircuits, ensuring the seamless integration of the innovative PCB technology into its first product.

Looking ahead, Elephantech will continue to expand its sustainable PCB solutions portfolio and enhance production capacity to meet growing global demand. The company remains committed to supporting electronics manufacturers worldwide in their decarbonization initiatives through innovative, environmentally conscious technologies.

About Elephantech

Elephantech Inc. is pioneering sustainable printed circuit board manufacturing through its proprietary metal inkjet technology. The company's innovative approach reduces CO2 emissions by 75% and water consumption by 95% compared to conventional methods. Elephantech's commitment to sustainability has earned multiple recognitions, including the CEATEC AWARD from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry in October 2023. For more information, visit