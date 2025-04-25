Arbor Day Foundation Invited To Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell On Arbor Day

MENAFN - 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., April 25, 2025 /3BL/ - The Arbor Day Foundation rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning. It's the third time the tree planting nonprofit has been invited to ring the bell in the last four years.

“We're honored to be invited to open the markets on the tree planters' holiday, Arbor Day. Many of the Arbor Day Foundation's corporate partners are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, so this is a special opportunity,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.“We've seen firsthand the positive impact business leaders can make when they are committed to helping shape healthier communities and ecosystems through trees. Right now, we need companies bold enough to plant at the speed of a changing world, because not only are trees good for business - they're vital for the future of our planet.”

Lambe rang the opening bell on behalf of the Foundation. Several Foundation leaders joined him on the iconic platform that overlooks the trading floor.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit dedicated to planting trees. It has helped plant over 500 million trees in communities and forests in more than 60 countries across six continents since its inception in 1972. The nonprofit has collaborated with hundreds of corporations to help them achieve their sustainability goals through trees. By partnering with the Foundation, companies gain on-demand access to curated content including science-based metrics, reportable insights, and stories of impact.

The Arbor Day holiday is observed nationally across the country each year on the last Friday in April. Visit arborday to learn more about how the Arbor Day Foundation is driving positive impact.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees.

