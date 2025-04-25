Enlightened Education Opens Enrollment For Heart-Based Leadership Course

Gaitana and Yantal - founders of Enlightened Education

Enlightened Education is now welcoming students for a transformative 12-week online course, Sacred Temple of the Heart Attunements, which begins May 8, 2025.

- Gaitana and YantalLAS TERRENAS, SAMANá, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This spiritually-grounded course offers a clear and simple process to connect to the heart's power, wisdom and love for guidance. It empowers individuals to lead with clarity, compassion, and divine wisdom by reconnecting with the sacred heart instead of following the principles of traditional leadership, which only rely on mental solutions and standard procedures.Tools provided in the Sacred Temple of the Heart Attunements present a concrete method to assess, evaluate, reimagine, and implement a heart-centered way to make sovereign decisions. This new approach to leadership activates and cultivates virtues found in the sacred heart and helps neutralize anxiety, excessive pressure, disconnection, and overwhelm.Over 3 months, students will learn how to respond to the hectic demands in life with calm lucidity and flexibility, quiet the mental noise, release limiting fears, and lead from a place of emotional intelligence, inner peace, and authenticity.Through a series of guided heart-based practices, which include meditations and alchemical tools, participants will:- Discover how to make empowered life decisions- Identify and release internal blocks of judgment, fear, and self-doubt- Cultivate leadership virtues rooted in love, respect, courage, and compassion- Learn how to turn co-dependency and attachment into creative freedom- Embody the spiritual intelligence needed to respond (not react) to life's challengesThis course is for anyone ready to ''dissolve the fear-based illusion, and experience permanent fulfillment in life”, share Gaitana and Yantal, founders of Enlightened Education.“Heart-based leadership allows us to live in alignment with our soul's purpose, and lead a peaceful, meaningful life.”Register hereCourse Start Date: May 8, 2025Modality: 100% Online (Live + Replays)Duration: 12 sessions (3 months)To experience the power of heart-centeredness firsthand, Enlightened Education hosts a free online retreat, All is Possible , the first Sunday of each month. (The next event is on May 4, 2025.) This workshop teaches foundational heart-based practices such as conscious breathing, cultivating inner stillness and love, and opening to divine guidance for solutions.About Enlightened Education:Enlightened Education is a spiritually-based online platform founded in 2017 by Gaitana Yantal. Its mission is to accelerate human and planetary awakening through teachings from the Ascended Masters and the wisdom of the sacred heart. From introductory retreats to advanced trainings, their curriculum supports individuals ready to heal, evolve, and step into their highest potential. Visit GaitanaYantal for more information or to connect with a Life Mentor for a complimentary consultation.

Gaitana Yantal

Enlightened Education - Fundación Huellas de Luz

