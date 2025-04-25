Ministry Of Education, UNICEF Conclude Program On Child Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), concluded a training program on child rights Awareness, which was held over four days at the Ministry's training and development center, with the participation of 217 assistant administrative principals from public schools.



The program was organized as part of the Ministry's efforts to promote awareness of children's rights within the school environment and to empower school leadership in supporting these rights, in alignment with the State of Qatar's international commitments in this field.



The program, implemented under the supervision of experts from the training and development center, included interactive workshops, awareness lectures, and practical activities, based on the UNICEF-issued Child Rights Awareness Activities Toolkit (CRAAT), which serves as a comprehensive educational reference specifically designed to support teachers and students across different age groups.





The toolkit's content was adapted to reflect the school context in Qatar, helping to enhance the effectiveness of its implementation within schools.



The program is part of a series of targeted initiatives carried out by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in cooperation with its international partners, aimed at developing the capacities of educational staff and embedding a culture of child rights into daily educational practices. The effort is a true embodiment of the partnership between the Ministry and UNICEF to enhance education quality and uphold the fundamental rights of children in the State of Qatar.