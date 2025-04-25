Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar


2025-04-25 02:00:29

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary Landau met with Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar today and discussed ways to improve the strong U.S.-Hungary relationship.  The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister had a warm meeting and spent considerable time exploring opportunities to strengthen business opportunities in energy security.  They also jointly expressed hope that the shared political understanding between the United States and Hungary would lead into new economic cooperation that would benefit both countries.

MENAFN25042025004514009831ID1109473656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search