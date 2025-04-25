Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Guatemalan Foreign Minister Martinez

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Guatemalan Foreign Minister Martinez


2025-04-25 02:00:29

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau held his first meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez in Washington, D.C. yesterday.  Deputy Secretary Landau expressed his appreciation for Guatemala’s efforts to combat illegal immigration through continued partnership with the United States.  The two discussed opportunities to expand commercial ties between the United States and Guatemala and the importance of promoting a business environment that attracts U.S. investment.  The United States enjoys a strong bilateral relationship with Guatemala, embodied in our shared commitment to delivering prosperity and security for our citizens.

MENAFN25042025004514009831ID1109473655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search