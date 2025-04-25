Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Guatemalan Foreign Minister Martinez

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau held his first meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez in Washington, D.C. yesterday. Deputy Secretary Landau expressed his appreciation for Guatemala’s efforts to combat illegal immigration through continued partnership with the United States. The two discussed opportunities to expand commercial ties between the United States and Guatemala and the importance of promoting a business environment that attracts U.S. investment. The United States enjoys a strong bilateral relationship with Guatemala, embodied in our shared commitment to delivering prosperity and security for our citizens.