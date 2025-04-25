Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2-Year-Old Child Rescued From Deep Well In Helmand

2-Year-Old Child Rescued From Deep Well In Helmand


2025-04-25 02:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A two-year-old child who fell into a 50-meter-deep well in the Babaji district of southern Helmand province has been successfully rescued.

According to a statement from the 215 Azam Corps, the incident occurred on Thursday night.

A rescue team from the Ministry of Defense arrived promptly at the scene and managed to pull the child out alive within half an hour.

Sources confirmed that the child's health condition is stable.

sa

MENAFN25042025000174011037ID1109473651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search