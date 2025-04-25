2-Year-Old Child Rescued From Deep Well In Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A two-year-old child who fell into a 50-meter-deep well in the Babaji district of southern Helmand province has been successfully rescued.

According to a statement from the 215 Azam Corps, the incident occurred on Thursday night.

A rescue team from the Ministry of Defense arrived promptly at the scene and managed to pull the child out alive within half an hour.

Sources confirmed that the child's health condition is stable.

sa