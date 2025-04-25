Registered Afghans Told To Leave Pakistan By June 30

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan has set a June 30 deadline for the voluntary repatriation of registered Afghan nationals, including those holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said formal deportation procedures will begin after the deadline, The News International reported.

“Afghan refugees were and remain our guests. They are being sent back with full dignity and respect,” he said, as reported by Geo News.

The second phase of repatriation, covering Afghan Citizen Card holders, ended on March 31. The current focus is on PoR holders, who have until the end of June to leave voluntarily.

Meanwhile, UNHCR spokesperson Qaisar Khan Afridi stressed-also reported by Geo News-that returns must be voluntary, not forced.

