Kandahar Well-Digger Dies After Falling Into Well

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): A well-digger has died after falling into one of the deep wells he was digging in the Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province.

Maulvi Ali Mohammad Haqmal, the information officer for Spin Boldak, said the incident occurred Thursday in the“Khat” area of Konchi, where the man named Sharafuddin lost his life.

Haqmal explained that the primary cause of the incident was a blockage in the deep well.

Sharafuddin had dug a second well next to the blocked one in an attempt to remove the obstruction.

However, the second well collapsed, causing him to fall into the first well.

After 35 hours of rescue efforts, Sharafuddin was retrieved around 1:30 AM on Thursday, but he had already passed away.

sa