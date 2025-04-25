Enverus Releases Investor Analytics: Refined, Actionable Financial Insights At Your Fingertips

New generative AI tool harnesses insights from earnings, investment power, oil and gas M&A, and what's driving the energy transition

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, announced it has added Investor Analytics to its suite of offerings. This cutting-edge solution stemming from Enverus' flagship AI tool, Instant AnalystTM, is designed to provide investors with a comprehensive view of key market dynamics. Investor Analytics delivers refined and actionable insights into financials, investor behavior, private equity trends and performance metrics, all vetted by Enverus experts.

This new solution, combined with other offerings like Enverus M&A Analytics for oil and gas deals or Energy Transition M&A, which provides guidance and analytics for navigating energy transition transactions, covers 30 asset types including established power generation assets, CCUS, hydrogen and emerging technologies. Together, these generative AI tools offer comprehensive M&A coverage and knowledge for a vast range of energy deal teams, executives and investors.

Investor Analytics empowers users with timely and actionable insights, enabling them to find answers faster, sharpen their competitive edge and navigate opportunities and risks with greater precision. Investor Analytics will be on full display at EVOLVE 2025 , Enverus' upcoming three-day conference held May 12-15, 2025, at the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston, where visionaries converge to shape the future of energy. EVOLVE will feature more than 65 sessions with 130 speakers focused on technology and energy innovation and exclusive insights from the Enverus Intelligence® Research team. This powerhouse symposium offers unmatched market insights, cutting-edge technological know-how and the chance to connect with industry leaders across the entire energy spectrum.

Continue reading our extended Investor Analytics announcement and EVOLVE 2025

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to maximize value from generative AI, offering anytime, anywhere access to analytics and insights. These include benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from more than 95% of U.S. energy producers and more than 40,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing. Our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 7,700 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus .

SOURCE Enverus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED