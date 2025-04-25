INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Bitfarms Ltd. - BITF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bitfarms and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2024, Bitfarms issued a press release announcing that its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 contained a material error related to the classification of proceeds from digital asset sales and would need to be restated. Additionally, Bitfarms identified an accounting error concerning the redemption of warrants in 2023, prompting further adjustments.

On this news, Bitfarms' stock price fell $0.13 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $2.01 per share on December 10, 2024.

