Notrax Announces Price Increase On Select Product Lines
NoTrax has taken proactive steps to limit the scope of this adjustment, targeting only the most affected product lines and working to minimize the impact on customers. Given the fluidity of the environment, prices have been set with the expectation that conditions may improve, but future adjustments may be made if circumstances require.
Customers and partners will receive detailed information about affected products on Friday, April 25. For questions, customers can contact their NoTrax account manager.
About NoTrax
NoTrax, a Justrite Safety Group brand, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality commercial and industrial floor matting solutions designed to enhance safety, comfort, and cleanliness in the workplace. Serving a diverse range of industries, NoTrax offers an extensive portfolio-including anti-fatigue, non-slip, entry, floor protection, electrical safety, disinfectant, and food service mats engineered to meet the unique demands of any environment. For more information, visit .
