Home-Buying Advocates Demand Greater Equity And Inclusion In Housing

NAEBA urges fair, equal treatment for all homebuyers during Fair Housing Month and beyond-because everyone deserves a fair shot at the American dream.

- Benjamin Clark, NAEBA President

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- April is recognized as Fair Housing Month, a time to highlight the importance of fair housing practices and to promote equal housing opportunities for all.

The nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) urges all real estate professionals to embrace the U.S. Fair Housing Act 's principles and to promote housing equality.

NAEBA believes that all real estate professionals should:

- Know about the Fair Housing Act and its prohibitions against discrimination.

- Actively seek out clients from diverse backgrounds.

- Treat all clients fairly and without prejudice.

- Speak out against discrimination in housing.

“Owning real estate is part of the American dream,” said NAEBA president Benjamin Clark, REALTOR® and Principal Broker of Homebuyer Representation, Inc. in Salt Lake City.“Real estate professionals have a duty and obligation to help all Americans realize this achievement without prejudice.”

2025 marks the 57th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act. The Act, signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968, was designed to combat discrimination by providing legal protections to individuals seeking to rent, buy, or finance a home. Under the Act, it is illegal for landlords, real estate agents, lenders, or other housing providers to discriminate against buyers, tenants, or borrowers based on their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or familial status when renting or buying a home, getting a mortgage, seeking housing assistance, or engaging in other housing-related activities. Some states provide additional protections.

“Fair Housing Month is a potent reminder to treat all home buyers equally,” said REALTOR® and Broker, Andrew Show of Columbus, Ohio-based Buyer's Resource Realty Services, a former NAEBA President.“The only thing that should determine where a buyer chooses to buy is their financial capability – period!”

NAEBA speaks up for homebuyers and speaks out against industry practices that put any buyers at an unfair disadvantage in their home purchase pursuits.

ABOUT NAEBA:

Members of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) provide the highest level of real estate representation in the industry. NAEBA members represent home buyers only, providing fiduciary-level duties to each client. NAEBAS are committed to promoting fair housing and eliminating discrimination in housing to ensure equal opportunities for all individuals. Exclusive buyer agents are 100 percent loyal to home buyers 100 percent of the time and work at real estate brokerages that never represent home sellers as clients. NAEBA members are the industry's true buyer agents.

NAEBA members do not accept listings, advertise properties for sale, or represent home sellers, avoiding the conflicts of interest common at traditional real estate companies, which attempt to represent both buyers and sellers in the same transaction.

Consumer advocates created NAEBA in the mid-1990s to provide home buyers with access to a better type of real estate agent, just for them, agents with an even higher standard of ethics.

You can find a NAEBA member around the country at NAEBA.

