Gujarat: Coastal Security Tightened In Saurashtra; Jamnagar Marine Police On Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar, April 25 (IANS) In the wake of the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, coastal security across Gujarat's Saurashtra region has been significantly intensified, particularly in the districts of Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi.

With Gujarat boasting a 1,600-km-long coastline -- part of which shares a sensitive maritime border with Pakistan -- the state's marine forces are now operating in full action mode, as per official reports.

The Jamnagar Marine Police have ramped up security efforts, stepping up surveillance along the sea border. Authorities have launched rigorous patrolling and inspection drives at all coastal checkpoints. Security personnel have also been deployed to monitor landing points and coastal villages with a sharp eye on suspicious activity.

Following the Pahalgam attack, central and state security agencies -- including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Commandos -- have gone on high alert.

In Saurashtra, security has been tightened not just in Jamnagar, but also in the neighboring coastal districts of Dwarka and Morbi.

Fishermen's boats are being closely inspected, and their movements are under strict scrutiny to prevent any potential infiltration or unlawful activity from the sea route.

In addition to the Marine Police, forces from the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), Marine Commandos, and Home Guards have also been deployed to reinforce security on the coastline. Officials say the coordinated efforts aim to ensure that no loopholes remain in safeguarding Gujarat's maritime borders, especially in light of heightened national threat perceptions.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed all state governments to immediately identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing within their jurisdictions.

Acting swiftly on the directive, the Gujarat government has launched a large-scale deportation drive, with special teams deployed to ensure prompt compliance.

According to data from the Home Department, 438 Pakistani citizens are currently living in Gujarat on long-term visas.

Of these, 77 reside in Ahmedabad, 50 in Kutch, and 44 in Surat.

Additionally, seven individuals are in the state on short-term visas -- five in Ahmedabad and one each in Bharuch and Vadodara.

To implement the deportation orders efficiently, the Gujarat government has mobilized teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

These teams have been tasked with overseeing the identification, verification, and expulsion of all Pakistani nationals within the timeframe outlined by the Ministry of Home Affairs.