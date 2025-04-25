Coreweave Announces Date Of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ ---- CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV ), the AI HyperscalerTM, announced that it will release first quarter 2025 financial results, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

CoreWeave will also host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at the CoreWeave Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" coreweav . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About CoreWeave, Inc.

CoreWeave, the AI HyperscalerTM, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at .

SOURCE CoreWeave

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED