Saddleback Medical Center Creates Specialized Skin Cancer Program & Melanoma Clinic, Appoints Dr. Tanya Evans As Medical Director

"The establishment of the Skin Cancer Program within the Melanoma Clinic at Saddleback Medical Center marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the South Orange County community," says Dr. Evans. "With one in five Americans developing skin cancer and an aging community, we are focused on providing comprehensive care and early detection of skin cancer at its most treatable phase. Should there be an advanced skin care diagnosis, such as melanoma, we want to ensure a coordinated approach among leading specialists to create a coordinated melanoma treatment plan."

The Melanoma Clinic, led by Dr. Evans, will oversee a team of board-certified dermatologists, oncologists, radiation oncologists, and general surgeons. Together, the multidisciplinary team will develop customized treatment plans for patients at all stages of skin cancer, including melanoma.

The Skin Cancer Program at the Melanoma Clinic at Saddleback Medical Center is designed to detect skin cancer early and provide novel treatment options for both early and late-stage cancers, including melanomas. This program is essential for offering comprehensive care and addressing concerns related to skin cancer.

"Skin cancer and melanoma can vary greatly in appearance," said Dr. Evans. "Our team collaborates to detect, treat, and provide follow-up care for all types and stages. We emphasize regular skin exams and sun protection."

In practice, dermatologists at Saddleback Medical Center thoroughly examine moles, blemishes, and spots. If an area of concern is found, they remove a sample for testing and staging. The cancer stage is determined by the thickness of the melanoma, with thicker melanomas resulting in a more severe and higher-stage melanoma.

"Risk factors for melanoma include excessive sun exposure, especially sunburns, a history of tanning bed use, fair skin, a family history of melanoma, many moles or unusual moles, and a weakened immune system," said Dr. Evans.

Should a patient be diagnosed with melanoma or any other type of skin cancer, the care team will provide the latest advancements in melanoma treatment, including radiation therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. The treatment plan will be tailored to the patient's specific stage of skin cancer. Patients seeking consultation or more information about the Skin Cancer Program at the Melanoma Clinic at Saddleback Medical Center are encouraged to visit memorialcare/sbmelanoma or call (949) 707-5734.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery system – proudly serving the residents of South Orange County for 50 years. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neurosciences, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high-performance rankings for cardiology, diabetes, knee replacement, and stroke to name a few. It also was named among Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation. In addition, it is a certified geriatric ED Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center and holds Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. To learn more, visit memorialcare/saddleback .

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center