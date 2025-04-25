NCICU Expresses Deep Appreciation For The Legacy Of St. Andrews University

RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), the statewide office of North Carolina's private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities, expresses its deep sadness and heartfelt support following the announcement that St. Andrews University will close after the Spring 2025 semester.

St. Andrews University has played a remarkable role in North Carolina's educational and cultural landscape. Established in 1958 through the merger of Flora Macdonald College for Women in Red Springs, NC, and Presbyterian Junior College in Maxton, NC, with institutional roots dating back to 1896, St. Andrews has long been celebrated for its pioneering spirit, global education initiatives, and tireless commitment to access and innovation.

"The City of Laurinburg welcomed St. Andrews with open arms upon its founding, and the university has served as a vital educational, economic, and cultural hub in the region for decades," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "St. Andrews University has touched the lives of generations of students. St. Andrews has exemplified how private higher education can change lives, communities, and the world, from its internationally recognized equine and therapeutic horsemanship programs to its leadership in creating one of the nation's first barrier-free campuses. We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary contributions of its faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners. Its influence extends far beyond its campus and will endure in the lives of its graduates and the communities it has served."

St. Andrews is known nationally and internationally for its equine business and therapeutic riding programs and its barrier-free campus for physically disabled students-the first in the United States. Its recognition as a military-friendly institution, its support for student veterans, and its long-standing commitment to experiential learning have reflected a deep institutional mission rooted in service and access. Through the Scottish Heritage Center and the St. Andrews Pipe Band, the university also honored its Scottish roots while enriching the cultural life of Laurinburg and Scotland County.

The university also housed the St. Andrews Press, which, for more than 50 years, introduced readers worldwide to emerging literary voices and made a lasting impact in publishing and poetry.

In response to the closure, NCICU campuses are already assisting students, faculty, and staff by facilitating transfer opportunities, providing advising and admissions support, and exploring potential employment and placement options. Dr. Tarun Malik, Campus President/Provost of St. Andrews University, stated, "...the values that defined St. Andrews - resilience, service, learning, and community - will endure in the lives of our graduates and the hearts of all who called this place home."

NCICU fully supports the St. Andrews community during this transition and will continue to honor its legacy in the months and years to come.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities

