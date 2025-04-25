BLUETTI Apex 300 And Full Ecosystem In-Person Debut At Media Day: Innovation Meets Sustainability

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than just a product launch, the event fostered real dialogue and meaningful connections with media from around the world-a step forward in BLUETTI's ongoing mission to make sustainable energy solutions more accessible, versatile, and deeply human-centered.

Innovation-Smarter Ecosystem for Real-World Living

At the event, BLUETTI walked media professionals through real-life use cases powered by its innovative Intelligent Ecosystem-showcasing how the Apex 300 becomes a tailored energy solution across a wide range of scenarios.



For modern homes, the Hub A1 Parallel Box allows the Apex 300 to scale up with ease-linking up to three units and supporting up to 18 B300K Expansion Batteries for a full week of dependable emergency power. When combined with the Reliance Sub Panel and AT1 Smart Distribution Box, the system unlocks seamless, fully automated whole-home backup while helping reduce electricity bills through peak shaving and load shifting-making clean energy not just reliable, but cost-effective too.



For outdoor adventures and RV living, BLUETTI's foldable solar panels are easy to carry, quick to deploy, and work seamlessly with the Apex 300 to capture energy on the go. Taking versatility to the next level, the all-new Hub D1 DC Hub delivers 700W of reliable output-including a secure 600W Anderson port-allowing RVers to power multiple devices at once without overload concerns, making it a perfect companion for the solar generator for RVs .

For off-grid cabins or homes already equipped with rooftop solar and inverters, the SolarX 4K Solar Charge Controller connects easily with minimal setup required for home battery backup . Even better, it helps the Apex 300 achieve an industry-leading 2-year payback-keeping upfront investment low while delivering maximum long-term value.

Sustainability, Not as a Trend-but as a Foundation

At BLUETTI, sustainability was never a catchphrase-it's the heart of the brand. From the initial product development to the company's core values, every step has been grounded in this commitment.

The Apex 300 didn't emerge from a boardroom brainstorm-it came from listening. Listening to families facing blackouts, to travelers chasing sunrises, and to communities needing power beyond the grid. The vision was simple: create a power solution that goes where people go, adapts when life shifts, and stays with them-year after year.

With just 20W standby power consumption, the Apex 300 Portable Power Station is 40% more efficient than its peers. Inside, it houses a second-generation automotive-grade LFP battery, designed to last up to 17 years. These aren't just numbers-they're a sincere promise. A promise that clean energy should be dependable, long-lasting, and always within reach.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a dedicated advocate for sustainability, integrating ESG principles throughout product design and corporate initiatives. Through impactful projects like LAAF (Light An African Family) , BLUETTI provides affordable, sustainable energy solutions to communities across Africa. By partnering with Leave No Trace , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, BLUETTI supports responsible outdoor recreation through clean energy solutions that minimize environmental footprints. This blend of craftsmanship, reliability, and a focus on real-world needs is what makes BLUETTI trusted in over 110 countries and regions.

